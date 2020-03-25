Arkansas Lottery winners can still claim prizes by mail, appointment

by: Peyton Knott

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is reminding players that prizes can still be claimed despite most of the state offices being impacted by COVID-19.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, prizes of less than $25,000 must be redeemed by mail. Winners should go to MyArkansasLottery.com/ClaimYourPrize to print a form for completion and then mail it to P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.

For prizes greater than $25,000, claims can be made by mail or in person by appointment at the Lottery Claims Center in Little Rock. Appointments are available any Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appoint requests can be emailed to Sandra.Cummings@arkanas.gov.

The Claims Center is currently closed to walk-in traffic.

