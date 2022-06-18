BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

OMAHA, Neb. – No college baseball head coach expects to have as easy a College World Series opener as Arkansas did in a 17-2 rout over Stanford here at Charles Schwab Stadium on Saturday.

But Razorback diamond boss Dave Van Horn, whose team got a brilliant start for Connor Noland and had a season-high 21 hits against the Cardinal, isn’t stunned either.

In fact, he believes that Arkansas (44-19), who next faces Ole Miss (38-22) Monday night at 6 p.m., is peaking at just the right time.



A program that had lost 8 of 12 at one point heading into the NCAA Tournament now won six of its seven games since the 64-team event began.

“What I’ve seen from them is a team that was disappointed how the regular season ended,” Van Horn said. “ And once we go into postseason play, I just felt like the team, they didn’t want to fail.

“And they took a step forward, got over all the negativity and just said, we’re going to fight you

to the end and hopefully it will go our way.”

Arkansas is averaging almost nine runs a game since flipping the script both mentally and physically.

“Offensively, I’ve seen us hit the ball in the middle of the ball a lot more, advance runners, move runners around, use the whole field,” Van Horn said. “We had a bunch of backside (opposite field) hits today, sac fly.

“I mean, we’re running a pretty good offense right now.”

The tone has been set in postseason by the pitching of Noland, who needed just 78 pitches on Saturday to get into the eighth inning.

Noland’s last three starts have seen him go seven innings against Grand Canyon University, 6 2/3 against North Carolina and a super efficient 8 1/3 in the win over Stanford, the number two national seed.

He allowed just six hits, fanned one and walk one while having five three up, three down innings.

“He sets the tone for the whole weekend,” Van Horn said. “When you get to these tournaments you’ve got to win at least three the first round and two the second round and obviously maybe five total here.

“So for him to pitch like he’s pitched in game one and give us a chance to rest our guys and feel good about using our bullpen a couple of times really from maybe the sixth or seventh inning of his first outing on three times in a row, it’s been big.”

Noland doesn’t throw it 100 miles an hour, but thrives on his location and keeping hitters guessing what is coming next.

“And he wants the ball,” Van Horn said. “He’s not going to go out there and blow you away but he knows how to pitch. And we like it when other teams are hitting it and we’re fielding it.”

Arkansas defense has been somewhat overlooked, but not by the head coach.

“We have good players, obviously,” Van Horn said. “The infield has been solid all year. Catcher solid. Center fielder solid. Outfield has been good. When we get to it, we catch it.”

Stanford head coach David Esquer admitted to being a little surprised at the Arkansas outburst.

It was a different Arkansas team that lost 5-0 to Stanford in Red Rock, Texas, on Feb. 27.

“Obviously they’re not hitting to their numbers at this point,” Esquer said. “They’re just playing better baseball. And I thought they played really good defense today. Kind of got the best of us today.

“But it probably was kind of the opposite in Round Rock where I think they hit some balls right at us. Just a little baseball. I give them credit.”

