Arkansas man accused of hurting neighbors with Molotov cocktail

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say a 75-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of injuring a woman and a 2-year-old child by throwing a Molotov cocktail at them following a dispute.

North Little Rock Police say the child was hospitalized for non-life-threatening burns while the woman was treated at the scene.

Police say Elmer Cool and the woman on Friday had argued over a missing gas can.

Authorities allege that following the argument, Cool threw the Molotov cocktail at the woman and the child as they sat on their front porch.

Cool was arrested following a brief struggle after he had fled to a neighbor’s house.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Cool, who’s charged with two counts of first-degree battery, resisting arrest and third-degree assault.