Arkansas man charged with attempted murder after shooting arrows at police

MIDWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 46-year-old Midway man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting a bow and arrow at deputies responding to a domestic violence call.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 9:53 p.m. on Tuesday reporting a “violent domestic disturbance.” Police received reports that a male suspect was at the scene threatening to shoot at responding deputies with a bow and arrow.

The female victim met responding officers outside the residence and identified the suspect, still inside, as Reynaldo L. Ochoa, a 46-year-old Midway man. She said Ochoa had kicked the door in after returning home intoxicated on Tuesday.

Deputies moved the victim to a safe location and approached the home. Ochoa told a dispatcher on the phone that he would shoot arrows at the approaching officers, who subsequently took cover behind a minivan parked in the yard.

Ochoa then shot two arrows at the deputies before Corporal Jamie Binnon was able to maneuver his patrol car in such a way as to provide additional cover for the officers.

The suspect subsequently fled the residence and into the woods, where he was tracked by dogs and arrested at around 11:18 p.m. Ochoa was still carrying the bow and arrows when he was apprehended, according to police.

Ochoa is being charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, domestic battery in the second degree, three counts of terroristic threatening, criminal mischief, interference with emergency communications and fleeing.

No officers were injured in the incident. Ochoa is being held in custody in lieu of a $500,000 bond.