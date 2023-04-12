HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — An Arkansas man is behind bars at the Cass County Jail facing a child molestation charge.

Harrisonville police arrested 27-year-old Alex Woy, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, after a child told police Woy touched them inappropriately.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, a young girl was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Independence and Mechanic Streets when she was approached by Woy. He convinced the girl to walk with him into an alley behind a nearby business and then began touching her inappropriately.

The girl was able to escape. Police located Woy nearby and immediately took him into custody.

On Tuesday, the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office charged Woy with child molestation in the fourth degree. Woy is currently being held at the Cass County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Because Woy does not live in the area, police believe this was an isolated incident. However, if anyone has had a similar experience with Woy, or was a witness to the crime, they are encouraged to contact Detective Kristi Hunziker with the Harrisonville Police Department at (816) 380-8950.