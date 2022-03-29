POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Cleburne County man is being held at the Pope County Jail after firing a gun at an Arkansas State Trooper on March 28.

According to a State Police report, the incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. along Arkansas Highway 124, near the intersection with Highway 326, north of Russellville. The state trooper, assigned to patrol duties in the area, had located a pick-up truck off the highway in a ditch.

As the trooper exited the patrol vehicle, Landon Gray Loyd, 31, of Drasco, began shooting at the trooper, who then “took cover and returned fire.” Lloyd fled on foot into a wooded area but was apprehended a short time later by the trooper and a Pope County sheriff’s deputy.

Neither Lloyd nor the trooper was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Consistent with Arkansas State Police Policies and Procedures, the trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave while the state police Criminal Investigation Division conducts a use of deadly force investigation which will be turned over to the Pope County prosecuting attorney to use in determining whether the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas laws.

The identity of the trooper is being withheld at this time. Loyd is being held at the Pope County Jail on charges of attempted capital murder and driving while intoxicated.