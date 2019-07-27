Arkansas man arrested in 2016 slaying of wife in Jonesboro

News
Posted: / Updated:

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police in northeastern Arkansas say a man has been arrested in the 2016 death of his wife.

Jonesboro police on Saturday said that 59-year-old Charles Devine was arrested Friday on a murder warrant in the death of 41-year-old Stacy Devine.

Craighead County jail records show Devine is being held on $2 million bond and do not list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed and a police news release said charges will be filed Monday when Charles Devine makes his first scheduled court appearance.

Police say Stacy Devine was found dead Feb. 12, 2016, in a ditch in eastern Jonesboro. Police previously said Stacy Devine died of strangulation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story