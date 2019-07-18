Arkansas man dies during diving trip in the Florida Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A man from Arkansas died during a scuba diving trip in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Charles H. Boone of Quitman, Arkansas, fell unconscious when he got back aboard a rental boat after diving 112 feet (34 meters) off Islamorada on Tuesday afternoon.

People onboard the boat brought Boone to shore and he was taken to a hospital. He was then airlifted to a Miami hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead later Tuesday.

Officials don’t suspect foul play. Autopsy results are pending.