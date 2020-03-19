Arkansas man gives out free meals for kids at home during COVID-19 Outbreak

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – In light of all the students being out of school and grocery stores being low on items during the COVID-19 outbreak, one man in Jacksonville decided to step in and help.

The man has gone viral after delivering food to families with kids for free.

COVID-19 has everyone looking for necessities in grocery stores and even local restaurants but now some residents here in Jacksonville have one less thing to worry about thanks to one act of kindness.

“Little sandwiches he made, an apple,” Jacksonville resident, Summer Brown said.

Summer Brown listing the food inside the free lunches her children received from a complete stranger Tuesday.

“I could not believe what he was telling me,” Brown said.

Brown said a truck she didn’t recognize pulled up and shortly after a man knocked on her door. She said he asked if she had kids and then told her, he was giving out breakfast and lunch for kids in the neighborhood.

“They were super excited, they love fruit,” Brown said.

During that moment Brown said she decided to snap a picture, and shared the good deed being done.

“For somebody to really think about how the schools are shutting down because of the coroanvirus, people are afraid to leave their house,” Brown said.

And from there her post went viral on Facebook.

“That’s two meals right there for each of my kids and they got to eat. So it’s just, the smallest things go a long way,” Brown said.

He was later identified as a local business owner, Quincy Person.

“Quincy Person, ole man, he’s so wonderful and I just met him that one time,” Brown said.

And now she’s not the only one thanking him.

“Thank you, thank you Quincy,” Brown’s kids said.

After all of the love, support and compliments Person said that he’ll remain humble and try to continue to serve his community.