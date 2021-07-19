Arkansas man killed by police at hotel in Mississippi

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been killed by police in Mississippi after they surrounded a hotel over the weekend.

Authorities say Quentin Bogard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, barricaded himself inside a room at the Relax Inn in Canton, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that after a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired on officers, who returned fire and mortally wounded him.

Christopher Vauthan, a hotel guest who was in a room below Bogard, tells WAPT-TV that he and other guests and staff members were moved to the office area of the hotel.

There were no reported injuries among guests or employees.

