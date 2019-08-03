Arkansas man killed in ATV rollover

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — An Arkansas man died and a 17-year-old Oklahoma girl was injured after an ATV crash in Sequoyah County on Friday.

Authorities say 30-year-old Ryan Galvan of Little Rock was driving a 2016 Polaris Razor ATV westbound on a country road approximately 3.5 miles north of Muldrow, Oklahoma.

According to a report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Galvan over-corrected the vehicle to the left, causing it to roll over more than twice. Galvan was ejected, and the ATV came to rest on its passenger side in the eastbound lane.

Galvan was transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith with head injuries, where he later died.

An unidentified 17-year-old female passenger from Muldrow, Oklahoma was also transported to Baptist Health-Fort Smith with head injuries.

The report noted the “odor of alcohol” on the driver and listed the cause of collision as “unsafe speed for type of roadway.”