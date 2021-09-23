Arkansas man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Little Rock last year.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Leon Anderson of Maumelle pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with a flight attendant.

Prosecutors say Anderson grabbed a flight attendant several times during the February 2020 flight and made inappropriate sexual comments to him.

The flight attendant notified the captain, who then notified law enforcement.

Anderson faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced.