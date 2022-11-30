FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas man has entered a guilty plea in federal court to one charge from his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Jon Mott, 39, of Flippin, was charged with four offenses and agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for the other three charges being dropped. The agreement was submitted to the court on November 30.

The misdemeanor charge normally carries a maximum potential sentence of six months in prison, a term of probation of up to five years and a fine of up to $5,000. The agreement notes that sentencing is at the discretion of the Court.

Surveillance video and still images from January 6 show Mott inside the Capitol rotunda during a joint session of Congress. He was initially charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds and two counts of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 8, 2023.