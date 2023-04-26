Jon Mott, seen in surveillance video taken at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A Flippin man who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 30 days in prison and 36 months on probation during a hearing earlier today.

Jon Mott, 39, was charged with four offenses and agreed to plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building in exchange for the other three charges being dropped.

Additionally, Mott is ordered to pay a special assessment of $10, a fine of $500 and restitution in the amount of $500.