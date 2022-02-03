FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Fort Smith man was sentenced today to three years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release on one count of Mailing a Threatening Communication.

According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, the Sebastian County District Court received a letter from David Daniel Dieringer, III, 28, threatening to blow up the Fayetteville Federal Courthouse and the White House.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The letter stated that if the recipient did not communicate the threat, they would be killed. The return address was an address used by the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, where Dieringer was an inmate at the time.

On July 11 of 2021, Dieringer placed a letter addressed to the White House in the Sebastian County Detention Center inmate mailing system. This time, the letter addressed President Joe Biden and stated, “When I get out of federal prison, I’m going to blow up the White House.”

Dieringer was interviewed about both letters and admitted to writing and sending the letters. He also stated that if given the opportunity, he would carry out the bombings of both locations using a pressure cooker bomb.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department, The United States Postal Service, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Secret Service were responsible for investigating the case.