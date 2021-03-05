Arkansas maps out vaccine distribution

FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pharmacies are gearing up to give Johnson and Johnson shots as the state starts getting its first shipments.

The Arkansas Department of Health has already allocated 5,500 of the one-dose shots.

In Washington County, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville is getting the most with around with 2,500 doses sent to the Pat Walker Health Center.

Mercy Clinic in Springdale will get 100.

And Heartland Pharmacy in Benton County is getting 200.

In the River Valley, the Clarksville Family Pharmacy in Johnson County can expect 100 shots.

The ADH says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be allocated for K-thru-12 education and poultry workers.

The state hopes to start giving them out Monday.