FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana patients spent $22.29 million in June at the state’s 38 dispensaries, according to a July 14 press release from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

DFA reported that those sales added up to 3,926 pounds sold. The Releaf Center in Bentonville sold the second-highest volume in the state with 313 pounds.

“On average, patients in Arkansas are spending $22.37 million each month to purchase 3,920 pounds of medical marijuana,” said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. “State tax revenue generated from medical marijuana totaled $32.12 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022). The state’s 38 dispensaries sold 23,521 pounds of medical marijuana through the first six months of 2022.”

The Arkansas Department of Health reported that there are 84,472 active patient cards. The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission will meet today (July 14) at 4:30 p.m., and the meeting may be viewed via an Arkansas PBS livestream at https://www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan/home.

On July 8, Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted over 190,000 signatures to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office in an effort to legalize the recreational adult use of cannabis across the state.