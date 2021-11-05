Arkansas Marshallese Coalition, Dept. of Health host vaccine clinic for kids 5-11

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Kids are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated against COVID-19 just days after the CDC approved the Pfizer shot for kids 5-11.

The Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Marshallese Coalition put on a vaccine clinic Friday, November 5 to offer these vaccines for kids.

One dad, Kenneth Key, said the COVID-19 vaccine was one his family had been waiting on since the pandemic began.

“We’re kind of a high-risk family,” Key said. “We’re a little older and all of us had had our vaccines so far, so she was the last holdout and we wanted to get it done as soon as possible.”

The clinic not offered vaccines to kids 5-11, but all members of the community. Both doses of the Pfizer vaccines were offered to those 12 and up, in addition to booster shots and flu shots.

The clinic will also be open Saturday, November 6.

To find a vaccine near you, click here.