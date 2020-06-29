Arkansas medical marijuana sales near $100 million

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Dave Warden, a bud tender at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, displays various types of marijuana available to patients on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Since the first dispensary opened in the state last May, Arkansans have spent nearly $100 million on medical marijuana.

According to the latest report from the Medical Marijuana Commission, reflecting sales through June 25, patients have purchased 15,838 pounds of medical cannabis for $99.16 million.

Arkansans spend an average of more than $500,000 on medical marijuana per day, and “the total is now certainly more than $100 million,” according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Medical Marijuana Commission.

The Medical Marijuana Commission will meet on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. to consider issuance of the remaining licenses (two cultivation and seven dispensary).

The meeting will be live streamed by Arkansas PBS at www.myarkansaspbs.org/arcan.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH JUNE 25, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 834.97 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 2,774.87 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 388.39 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 406.26 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 1,085.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 1,033.20 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 1,754.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 1,211.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 1,257.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 1,068.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 713.21 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 715.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 292.86 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 610.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 208.55 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 58.38 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 504.28 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 157.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 75.83 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 135.54 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17 (2020), the company sold 509.81 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27 (2020), the company sold 40.62 pounds of medical marijuana.

Combined, this is more than 15,838 pounds of medical marijuana and $99.16 million in total sales.