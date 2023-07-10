LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The June numbers are in, and Arkansas medical marijuana sales continue to set records for revenue.

According to the state Department of Finance and Administration, patients spent $141 million to purchase 29,057 pounds of medical marijuana so far in 2023. For the same period of 2022, $134 million was spent on 23,611 pounds of marijuana, meaning the current year’s sales are 5.22% above last year’s pace.

The revenue increase comes despite an $823 drop in per-pound medical marijuana cost between 2022 and 2023, according to DFA figures.

DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said the numbers are expected to keep climbing.

“With a sales average of $23.5 million monthly, we should surpass $1 billion in overall sales toward the end of this year,” Hardin said. “Patients are spending an average of $785,000 a day at the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

Hardin said that the DFA has collected $16 million in tax revenue so far this year. Since medical marijuana sales began in mid-2019, the state has collected $105 million in revenue.

“Since the first dispensary opened for business in 2019, approximately $900 million has been spent on medical marijuana purchases in Arkansas,” he said.

Suite 443 in Hot Springs sold the most medical marijuana in Arkansas for the first six months of 2023 at 3,020 pounds, according to the DFA. Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood was second-highest at 2,825 pounds.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 94,373 active medical marijuana patient cards.