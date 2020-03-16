Arkansas medical marijuana sales spike amid coronavirus outbreak

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical marijuana in Arkansas has seen a “significant increase in sales beginning mid-last week,” according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Overall sales surpassed $50 million over the weekend, on 7,932 pounds of marijuana sold. That’s up $4 million since the last report on March 4.

There are now 20 dispensaries statewide, with 13 yet to open.

TOTAL MEDICAL MARIJUANA SALES THROUGH MARCH 15, 2020

Since Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, the company sold 401.89 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, the company sold 1,694.27 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, the company sold 273.73 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, the company sold 288.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Native Green Wellness (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, the company sold 726.61 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, the company sold 635.77 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since the Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, the company sold 827.05 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, the company sold 721.11 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, the company sold 727.64 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, the company sold 607.60 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, the company sold 245.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, the company sold 260.56 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, the company sold 98.84 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, the company sold 217.14 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10 (2020), the company sold 41.88 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15 (2020), the company sold 11.65 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3 (2020), the company sold 104.37 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Harvest House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14 (2020), the company sold 33.18 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26 (2020), the company sold 12.76 pounds of medical marijuana.

Since Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5 (2020), the company sold 2.55 pounds of medical marijuana.