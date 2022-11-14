FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The potential for legal recreational marijuana was defeated at the ballot box on Election Day, but medical marijuana sales remain strong across The Natural State.

Medical marijuana patients spent approximately $23.4 million in October at the state’s 38 dispensaries to obtain 4,588 pounds of cannabis, according to Scott Hardin of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. The Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood had the largest month with 443 pounds sold, while Suite 443 in Hot Springs was second with 414 pounds.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that there are 90,148 active patient cards. Six dispensaries each sold more than 200 pounds in October. Arkansas is on pace to set a state record for medical marijuana sales in a single year.

Through the first ten months of 2022, patients have spent $228.4 million to obtain 41,188 pounds of medical marijuana. State tax collection on medical marijuana was $2.77 million in October, bringing the total for the year to $26.75 million. Since the state’s medical marijuana industry launched in 2019, the largest year for sales was 2021 at $264.9 million. Sales for 2022 should ultimately reach $275 million if sales remain consistent in November and December. Scott Hardin, Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration

In Northwest Arkansas, The Releaf Center in Bentonville sold 292.92 pounds in October, while Purspirit Cannabis in Fayetteville sold 214.85 pounds.