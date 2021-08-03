Arkansas moms file lawsuit in Pulaski County in attempt to stop state ban on mask mandates

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansas mothers have filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County looking to stop the state from enforcing a new law that would ban local schools and other public entities from enacting new mask mandates.

The women want a judge to enact a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of Act 1002, which places a ban on a mask mandate, and issue a declaratory judgment that the ban is unconstitutional.

This action comes just two weeks before the majority of Arkansas schools open their doors to students and on the same day that the state legislature met to approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s public health emergency declaration made last week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers