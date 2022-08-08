• Arkansas, ranked 23rd in the USA Today Coach’s preseason poll, was anxious to get to its fourth practice of fall camp today, first moving it up five minutes and then actually starting 10 minutes before that.

That makes for a happy media group, who is scheduled to talk to defensive back coach Dominique Bowman and a couple of his guys at the post-practice press conferences this afternoon.

• The WRs had a good day in fastballs, which are a few early scrimmage-type plays to begin practice.

Toledo transfer Matt Landers, who started at Georgia when Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was there, continues to impress.

Landers snagged a pass just over the outstretched hands of defense back Khari Johnson.

Warren Thompson had a touchdown catch when cornerback Hudson Clark slipped right before he would have broken up the throw.

Ketron Jackson beat LaDarrius Bishop deep.

Those three wideouts and Oklahoma transfer Jadon Hasselwood are standing out.

• Linebacker Christoper “Pooh” Paul, who practice Friday and then missed Saturday, was good to go for a second straight day. Star in the making.

Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders and Paul should rack up a lot of tackles this season.

It will be interesting to see who steps and provides depth with Jackson Woodward likely the fourth guy now.

Freshman linebacker Jordan Crook has flashed and appears set to contribute.

Fellow rookie backer Mani Powell was injured early in his senior season at Fayetteville after transferring in from Canton (Ohio) McKinley.

He is wearing a cautionary knee brace, but did squat 500 pounds in the weight room this summer according to former Arkansas quarterback and current Purple Bulldogs head coach Casey Dick.

• There was a sighting of the scout from the defending World Champion Los Angeles Rams.

Photo by John D. James