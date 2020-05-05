Arkansas’ monthly revenue down by almost 30 percent

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Gov. Hutchinson is resisting issuing a broad stay-at-home order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, even as the state’s cases continue to increase. Health officials on Thursday, March 2, 2020, said the number of coronavirus cases in the state had risen to at least 643, with two additional deaths. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state’s monthly revenue report shows a decrease of 28.3%.

That’s compared to the same time last year.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the state’s revenue forecast was revised to reflect a downturn.

Regardless, he’s pleased because the actual number beat the forecasted projection.

“Which indicates that while our economy has taken a hit, it has not taken the same nosedive we have seen in some other states,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said he hopes the state’s revenue will increase as businesses reopen while maintaining an emphasis on public safety.