NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) – Mothers are sharing their painful and sometimes traumatic experiences delivering their children. This comes after a CDC report released shows more moms die during childbirth here than in any other state.

Morgan Edington is a mother of two. She had her first child nearly two months early due to a pregnancy complication called pre-eclampsia.

“I was sitting there, and I did look at my husband and tell him a very cliché thing– if something happens and you have to make a choice– choose him,” said Edington.

Edington said she started becoming concerned when she experienced headaches, dizziness and high blood pressure. She wished her condition had been caught earlier.

“We went to labor and delivery and the on call doctor said– oh well, you’re just dehydrated,” said Edington.

The next day when she went to her regular doctor– he wasn’t happy.

“I went to my doctor who works in the same practice, and as soon as he heard what happened, he looked at the chart, and he was very angry,” said Edington.

Another doctor, David Deschamps, works as a maternal fetal medicine specialist for The Perinatal Center in Rogers. He believes all doctors should be better educated on pregnancy care even if they aren’t obstetricians.

“Even if maybe you don’t treat pregnancy, you may end up seeing a pregnant patient come into your ER, for example,” said Deschamps.

Another issue is access to care in rural areas.

“There are also a lot of people, at least around where I live, that aren’t willing to drive for care,” said Edington.

Something Dr. Deschamps said needs to be addressed.

“If they have a high risk condition they do need to travel hours to the appropriate place to have their baby,” said Deschamps.

Another mother, Katherine Hawkins, is a mother of one with another on the way. She also suffered from a pregnancy complication called eclampsia. She was going in for a regular doctors visits when her medical team found abnormalities.

“I went in for a 9 a.m. emergency C-section that didn’t happen until 6 p.m. That gave me several hours hooked up to an IV to think about possibly not making it out of this,” said Hawkins.

She also wants to see a change in the care given to pregnant mothers.

“I would like to see our state draw more care providers to have larger access, and I would also like there to be larger and wider education about pregnancy for men,” said Hawkins.