Arkansas named “most pro-life state in America” by anti-abortion organization

News
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Americans United for Life, a national anti-abortion advocacy group, named Arkansas the “most pro-life state in America” at a press conference in Little Rock on Wednesday.

The organization ranked each state based on “state laws protecting the unborn, the elderly, the disabled, and the terminally ill,” according to a release from the Family Council, a conservative lobbying group based in Little Rock.

“Being number one is great, but it matters more that abortion is declining,” said Family Council president Jerry Cox. “Arkansas’ abortion rate has been cut in half since the year 2000.”

Cox praised the efforts of the state’s General Assembly for passing “more than thirty good, pro-life bills since 2011.”

In November, two Arkansas lawmakers — State Senator Jason Rapert (R) and State Representative Mary Bentley (R) — sponsored a bill that would ban abortion in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court said it would not reconsider its decision to lift a judge’s ruling that has blocked four Arkansas abortion restrictions from taking effect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers