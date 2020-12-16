Arkansas named “most pro-life state in America” by anti-abortion organization

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Americans United for Life, a national anti-abortion advocacy group, named Arkansas the “most pro-life state in America” at a press conference in Little Rock on Wednesday.

The organization ranked each state based on “state laws protecting the unborn, the elderly, the disabled, and the terminally ill,” according to a release from the Family Council, a conservative lobbying group based in Little Rock.

President of @AUL in Arkansas announcing we are now the most #prolife state in the nation! So proud to be a small part of this work. Thank you #arleg! #arpx #ARnews pic.twitter.com/5iuyll2WJl — Ken Yang (@kenyangAR) December 16, 2020

“Being number one is great, but it matters more that abortion is declining,” said Family Council president Jerry Cox. “Arkansas’ abortion rate has been cut in half since the year 2000.”

Cox praised the efforts of the state’s General Assembly for passing “more than thirty good, pro-life bills since 2011.”

In November, two Arkansas lawmakers — State Senator Jason Rapert (R) and State Representative Mary Bentley (R) — sponsored a bill that would ban abortion in Arkansas except to save the life of the mother.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court said it would not reconsider its decision to lift a judge’s ruling that has blocked four Arkansas abortion restrictions from taking effect.