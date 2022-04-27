FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The website No7Beauty has released its inaugural skincare index which highlights the best and worst states for skin health in America based on environmental conditions.

Arkansas was named one of the best states for skin health, ranking ninth in the country with one of the best combinations of sunlight exposure, humidity and air quality levels, while the state’s average temperature comes in at 60.4°F.

By analyzing data on air quality, humidity and hours of sunlight exposure by state, the research team scored each state to determine a ranking for skin health in the USA. Montana ranked best for total hours of sunlight exposure, along with ideal humidity levels and good air quality. Montana’s average yearly temperature comes in on the colder side of 42.7°F

West Virginia has the worst environmental conditions for skin health. The state scores poorly on hours of sunlight exposure and air quality, despite a mild average yearly temperature of 64.8°F.

The full report can be found here.