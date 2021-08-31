Arkansas National Guard deploys to Louisiana for hurricane recovery assistance this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard is deploying to Louisiana this week.

More than 500 guardsmen, many of them from Northwest Arkansas, will be assisting in rescue efforts along the Gulf Coast.

The Arkansas guardsmen are expected to be deployed for about two weeks, but Lt. Col. Brian Mason says they will stay as long as they are needed.

“We certainly have the capability to rescue people who might be stranded in high water situations,” Mason said. “We’ve got a full range of capabilities in our arsenal and we’re ready to help with whatever Louisiana needs us to help with.”

