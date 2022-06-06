BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 130 members of the Arkansas National Guard return home on June 6 at the Bentonville Armed Forces Readiness Center from a nine-month deployment overseas.

The Arkansas guardsmen were sent to Southwest Asia to help U.S. allies fight terrorism abroad, according to Capt. Jason Pomeroy with the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade.

Pomeroy says after spending most of the last year away from home, he’s ready to embrace the little things that make life at home so enjoyable.

“It’s the simplistic things,” Pomeroy said. Grass is gonna be a huge enjoyment, being able to walk around my house barefoot, being able to just get in the truck, drive around, go to the grocery store. Lot of butterflies, lot of excitement. I’m ready to see my family again, and just go home, and shut the door, and just spend as much time with them as I possibly can.”

Pomeroy says his family has been counting the days since he’s last hugged them, all 316 of them.