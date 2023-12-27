TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas National Guard tested the air quality in Tontitown after residents complained about fumes they say come from the Eco-Vista landfill.

Tontitown mayor Angela Russell says the guardsmen came out on December 21st to test the air but they have not yet returned results.

KNWA/FOX24 spoke with Russell about how she felt when she first heard Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders deployed the National Guard to the city.

“I was so excited, I’m like ‘finally someone is listening. Finally, someone is sending people to help us.’ Because that’s what we want. We want someone down here to tell us, that’s knowledgeable about this, to tell us what it is that we’re breathing,” Russell said.

Mayor Russell says she has not yet filed her appeal over the decision from the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission that voted to expand the landfill.

She has until the end of the month to file the appeal.