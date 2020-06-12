Arkansas National Guard to help track COVID-19 spread

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas National Guard members will help track the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas.
Governor Hutchinson announced today he’s authorized 20 specialized National Guard members to be brought into active duty to work as contact tracers.
This comes as our cases continue to spike statewide and here in Northwest Arkansas.
“That really puts a stress on the nurses and contact tracers. We need more resources there,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said he also wants vendors that are willing to do contact tracing to come forward and contract with the state.
