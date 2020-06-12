Arkansas National Guard to help track COVID-19 spread

In this Friday, May 15, 2020 photo, Dr. Melek Nur Aslan, left, the local health director for Fatih, a large district in the historic peninsula of Istanbul briefs a team of contact tracers with Turkey’s Health Ministry’s coronavirus contact tracing team, clad in white protective gear, masks and face shields. Teams of contact tracers in Istanbul, the epicenter of the pandemic in Turkey and its most populous city, and also nationwide, are going house to house to test people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and inform patients on isolation. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas National Guard members will help track the spread of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Governor Hutchinson announced today he’s authorized 20 specialized National Guard members to be brought into active duty to work as contact tracers.

This comes as our cases continue to spike statewide and here in Northwest Arkansas.

“That really puts a stress on the nurses and contact tracers. We need more resources there,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said he also wants vendors that are willing to do contact tracing to come forward and contract with the state.