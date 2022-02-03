NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas National Guardsmen were helping stranded drivers during the winter storm today, Feb. 3, 2022.

“It’s very easy to get stuck out there. It’s very hard to get unstuck,” said Sgt. Samuel Preciado with the Arkansas National Guard.

Sgt. Preciado said that from the Missouri line down to the Bobby Hopper Tunnel, he hadn’t seen any major accidents. But he said, that doesn’t mean it’s safe to hit the roads.

“Gotta be very careful with weather like this. We’re not used to this kind of weather. A lot of people don’t know how to drive in this kind of weather,” said Sgt. Preciado. “If you’re at home, stay at home until you absolutely have to go out. If you do absolutely have to go out, drive really, really slow and very careful.”

Sgt. Preciado continued by saying to leave enough space between you and other cars. And give yourself plenty of time to stop.