Arkansas National Guardsmen help with COVID-19 patients at isolation facility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas National Guardsmen will help with positive COVID-19 patients at an isolation facility near UAMS.

This facility provides an isolation location for Arkansans who are unable to isolate at home due to family considerations.

This will start July 14 and continue for 30 days.

The Guard medics will work in 12-hour shifts around the clock to assist the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) with positive COVID-19 patients, as needed.

The ADH will provide transportation for positive patients to the facility at UAMS.

Homeless or someone who doesn’t have a place to go will qualify for transportation along with discharged people from a hospital who can’t go back home.

Editorial note: The Arkansas National Guard previously said they would assist with the transportation of positive patients but later said would only assist at the isolation facility.