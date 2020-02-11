Arkansas native continues presidential bid in NH

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas native and Fort Smith attorney Mosie Boyd has been in New Hampshire vying for last-second votes in her campaign for U.S. President.

Boyd is one of 33 candidates that will appear on the Democratic Presidential Primary ballot for the upcoming New Hampshire primary that the Democrats hope sheds some light on who will emerge from the party victorious.

An encounter with a New Hampshire resident left Boyd optimistic after the man recognized her as being from Arkansas.

“I said sir, it looks like you’re working real hard today. Do you have a minute to take a break and I handed him a card. He said, from Arkansas, right? He already knew who I was and where I’m from. So New Hampshire voters take this seriously. They do their homework,” Boyd says.

Mosie Boyd will appear on the ballot in three states: New Hampshire, California, and Arkansas.