Arkansas native travels the world spreading love

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville students and parents got together to show kindness on Choose Love Day.

The Choose Love Movement was started by an Arkansas native who lost her son in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.

Since then, Founder Scarlett Lewis has traveled around the world spreading her message of hope.

Attendees say its important to have events like Choose Love Day to help people build character and kindness.

“It’s important to be kind and loving and courageous really,” said Lora Yadon, a Bentonville parent. “I couldn’t ask for them to learn right now just because of the day and age that we’re in right now. So, spreading love and kindness right now is what we all need.”

The Choose Love Movement provides social and emotional learning for schools, homes and everyday workplaces.