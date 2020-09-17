Arkansas’ new virus cases at 8th in nation, report says

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 600 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Arkansas along with seven new deaths.

Meanwhile, a new White House report says Arkansas has the 8th highest rate for new virus case, based on last week’s numbers.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force also noted that Arkansas’ rate of positive tests dropped to 7.6% over the previous week.

The report says Pine Bluff, Jonesboro, Fort Smith, Harrison, Blytheville and Texarkana are all in the“red zone” because of the number of new cases and local test positivity rates.