Arkansas NICU nurse killed in ATV accident; community donates to hospital in her name

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — For many families, this weekend will be the first holiday spent with their loved ones without restrictions, but for one Arkansas family, it’s the first without their daughter.

Sarah Shaw, 24, was a nurse at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Her family says she was passionate about her work and helping others.

However, her passion was cut short back in March, when she died in an ATV accident.

“We miss her and think about her everyday. She is still around us and with us in a lot of ways,” said Terresa Shaw, Sarah’s mother.

Sarah and her boyfriend were thrown off an ATV in Clinton on March 27th. According to the family, Sarah died at the scene and her boyfriend shortly after.

“It’s the ultimate parent nightmare, nothing can prepare you for that,” said Sarah’s father, Wallie Shaw.

The Shaw family says their daughter was tough, kind, and smart.

“She lit up the room and was always just so positive to be around,” said Wallie Shaw.

Following Sarah’s death, the small community of Lamar where she grew up, was quick to jump in and help.

“People were wanting to do things for us and we said we would rather have something in her memory,” recalled Teressa.

She says the community started a fundraiser which then spread all over the state. They were able to raise nearly 15 thousand dollars, which they say will be given back to Arkansas Children’s Hospital where Sarah worked.

According to the Shaws, the goal is to buy cameras that will go inside hospital rooms in the NICU unit, so parents can watch their babies being taken care of by nurses like Sarah.

“I know she’s got a big smile, knowing this is something that can help the babies and parents as well,” said Terresa.

The Shaws plan to present the check to ACH on June 16, 2021.

A spokesperson with the hospital sent the following statement:

“We are grateful to the Shaw family for their generous gift. It is a beautiful way to honor their daughter’s life and to help further the mission of Arkansas Children’s.”