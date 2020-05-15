Arkansas non-profits can apply for financial relief amid health crisis

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas non-profits can apply for financial relief amid this health crisis.

Arkansas has been awarded almost $500,000 from the National Andowment for the Arts.

Secretary Stacy Hurst with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism said these funds are to be sub-granted by the Arkansas Arts Council to non-profits.

The grants will range from $1,000 up to $15,000 and can be used for a variety of uses.

“Staff salary support, fees for artists, facilities cost, even adapting programs to address the new protocols,” she said.

Unlike most AAC grants, Hurst said these grants will not require a cash match.

The online application for non-profits to apply for a grant will go live Monday, May 18.

The deadline to apply is Friday, May 29.