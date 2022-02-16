FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A recent study by the non-profit Bridgespan Group shows recently created black-led organizations are less likely to receive funding than their white peers.

The study shows the funding gap between these groups is around $20 million.

Lance Reed is the President of the Black Action Collective. He just signed a lease on a new space for his organization. This gives him a brick and mortar place to offer resources and empower other minority non-profit leaders.

Reed said collaboration is important for black-led non-profits. He said finding a cause you’re passionate about and connecting with another organization that lines up with your values could be the best way to gain traction and funds.

“A shared connectedness, a shared vision, a common goal of racial equity, a common goal of moving our community forward, said Reed. “I think that’s the message that really speaks to getting buy in and non-profit support.”

Derek Lewis II is the Chair for the Arkansas Black Philanthropy Collaborative. He said the funding gap between black-led organizations and their white peers is made even worse by the state’s overall lack of funding.

“In Arkansas in general, funding and grants or our dollars are not as prevalent as it would be on the East coast or West coast,” said Lewis. “When we feel that back down to minority communities or black and brown communities, it’s even less.”

Lewis said some African American leaders applying for grants lack the technical skills to get grassroots organizations going and there’s a barrier for those who don’t already have connections in the non-profit word. This means black-led non-profits get a smaller slice of the already-small pie in Arkansas.

“When we talk about disparities and we talk about equity in those communities that are being impacted the most, we can talk about it or we can do something about it,” said Lewis.

In order to help close the funding gap, both non-profit groups are helping minority groups build the skills and relationships needed to gain recognition, and hopefully funding.

Lewis also said there are not many minority nonprofit leaders, so finding ways to empower and uplift these groups is something we can all do to help.