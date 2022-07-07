FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents that need help escaping the heat, but can’t afford the high cost of energy can apply to the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

According to the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment, residents can apply for LIHEAP’s help with summer cooling bills beginning on July 25.

The department says the assistance will be available until funds are completely expended or until September 30, whichever comes first.

Only residential applicants are accepted.

To apply, residents need a photo ID, social security card, utility bills, proof of income and proof of residence.

A link to apply with a local community-based organization can be found on the department’s website.