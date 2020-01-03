Arkansas Offers 2021 Offensive Lineman Terry Wells

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Wynne 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells.

Wells, 6-5, 280, announced the offer on Twitter Friday afternoon.

After a talk with @CoachSamPittman I’m proud to say that I’ve received an Offer from the University of Arkansas. @RazorbackFB @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/8F3X404Svq — Terry Wells (@terrywells63) January 3, 2020

Arkansas joins Kansas and Southern Miss in offering Wells. He was at a national combine in San Antonio this week and performed well there.

2021 Arkansas OL Terry Wells vs 4-star 2021 Florida DE Dallas Turner in run block 1-on-1s. Wells has had a really good day pic.twitter.com/3Lm06WNgRH — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 3, 2020

Wells attended a camp at Arkansas this past summer for offensive and defensive linemen.

He is the third in-state prospect in the Class of 2021 to be offered by the Hogs. He joins Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley.

