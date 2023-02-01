LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas is giving residents a way to see if they have unclaimed property in celebration of Unclaimed Property Day.

According to a press release from Auditor of State Dennis Milligan’s office, Unclaimed Property Day was launched by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators in 2021 to raise awareness of unclaimed property.

“Unclaimed property can be any number of financial items, such as unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, certificates of deposit, unused rebate cards –you name it,” Milligan said. “We currently have a total of $444.1 million in the Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt program owed to citizens.”

Milligan says when owners abandon an account and the company cannot locate the owner, the money or properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office.

According to Milligan, the office’s Unclaimed Property Division works to connect the property to its rightful owner.

Arkansas residents can visit ClaimItAr.com to see if they have unclaimed property. Residents outside of the state can visit www.missingmoney.com.