Arkansas’ Office of Health Equity hosts COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity hosted a booster vaccination clinic today at the community pharmacy in Springdale.

The clinic was held October 15, and was open to people eligible to get their Pfizer booster shot.

Dee Hobbs of Springdale said she was concerned after friends that had been vaccinated got COVID-19.

“If you wanna get out there and do things in the public and see family members that are elderly, etcetera, and children, then I just felt like it was very important,” Hobbs said.