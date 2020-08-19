Arkansas officials react to hate-crime bill

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she supports the hate-crime bill while Family Council Executive Director Jerry Cox said he is against it.
Rutledge tweeted “This is not a black or white issue or a Dem or a GOP issue — it’s a human issue. We will not tolerate hate in the Natural State.”
However Family Council Executive Director Jerry Cox says they are against the hate-crime legislation.
This law allows the punishment of thoughts and beliefs. No one should be punished for what they think. Hate-crimes laws do not work. There is no evidence that these laws in other states have ever prevented a crime. This law can have bad consequences, because it allows activists judges to use this law as a weapon to punish thoughts, free speech, and other freedoms. We all wish hatred could be stopped by just passing a law against it, but this simply isn’t possible. Unfortunately, this law creates more inequality by favoring special categories of people based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, and other characteristics. Why pass a law that has harmful consequences and does not work? It takes the focus off of passing good laws that will address meaningful police reform, inequities in prison sentencing, and other critical issues.Jerry Cox