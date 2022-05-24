ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study found Arkansas and Oklahoma to be in the bottom 10 of the best and worst U.S. states for millennials.

The study, which was conducted by the personal-finance website, WalletHub, looked at a variety of factors in determining its list, including each state’s share of millennials, average monthly earnings for millennials, and their unemployment rate.

WalletHub’s findings named Washington as the No. 1 state for millennials, followed by the District of Columbia, Massachusetts, Utah and Illinois.

Arkansas and Oklahoma sit in the bottom 10, with Oklahoma listed at No. 43 and Arkansas at 48. Ahead of Arkansas for the worst states are New Mexico, West Virginia and Mississippi.

The study also shows Arkansas ranking low in three of the key metrics, including education & health, quality of life and economic health.

