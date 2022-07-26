FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 26, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas (AOG) announced that it is providing $8,000 in Community Giving Grants to four area non-profits as part of the company’s Community Giving Program.

According to a press release, AOG awards funding to “organizations and businesses with strategies that align with its corporate priorities.” AOG focuses on supporting environmental, health-related, and educational initiatives and programs, as well as economic and cultural initiatives geared toward improving the well-being of its community.

AOG’s charitable giving program grants were recently awarded to these qualifying non-profit organizations that serve the AOG service territory:

Boys and Girls Club of Sequoyah County (Sallisaw, OK) – $2,000

The Boys and Girls Club of Sequoyah County is developing a virtual reality career explanation program. The AOG grant funds will assist with the purchase of several Oculus headsets that will be utilized by this program.

Arkansas Family Alliance (Fort Smith, AR) – $2,000

AOG grant funds will support the Arkansas Family Alliance bed project. Often during foster care transition, children do not have a place to sleep and sleep on the floor. A good night’s sleep in a bed by themselves provides for security, rest, a renewed attitude, and better performance in a school setting. The AOG grant funds will provide the Arkansas Family Alliance with nine twin beds.

Denver Street Missionary Baptist Church Food Bank (Greenwood, AR) – $2,000

The food bank provides nutritionally substantial meals twice per week to children in the community. The food bank also provides grocery assistance to families in need in the South Sebastian City service area.

New Start for Children and Families (Van Buren, AR) – $2,000

The AOG grant funds will assist the New Start for Children and Families’ operating fund, which provides “safe haven” services for up to 300 foster children per month in the Crawford County service area.

“Providing community resources is just one of the many ways AOG can support our customers and community members,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Experience Officer at AOG. “At AOG, we understand that we are only as strong as the communities we serve. We’re honored to award grants to these organizations that are the pillars of our community.”

AOG said that additional grants will be awarded to area non-profits in the coming months.