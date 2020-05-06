Arkansas Oklahoma Gas gives $10K to United Way area COVID-19 Response Fund

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) is contributing $10,000 towards the United Way of Fort Smith Area COVID-19 Response Fund.

The company recently announced plans to focus on relief efforts for those who have suffered from the devastating financial, educational, and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

These funds will support area individuals and families who need utility assistance.

During times of great need, we can always count on AOG to respond. We are extremely thankful for their donation and will be working to get these funds out rapidly to help those in need. AOG is a great community partner helping in so many ways from volunteerism to providing needed funding. Eddie Lee Herndon President, United Way of Fort Smith Area

AOG is proud to assist with this relief effort. We understand that we are all in this together. The Fort Smith United Way plays a critical role in the River Valley area providing a vast amount of resources to struggling Arkansas / Oklahoma families who might otherwise go without during this unprecedented health crisis. Providing these utility relief resources is one way that we can support our customers and community members who are immediately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Kim Linam, Chief Administrative Officer, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas

The company has committed $20,000 overall to COVID-19 relief efforts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

In addition to donating to the Fort Smith United Way Area COVID-19 Response Fund, the company is also contributing to the Area Agency on Aging, the Community Services Clearinghouse, the Disabled American Veterans Fort Smith Chapter, and The Salvation Army.