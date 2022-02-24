WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas and Oklahoma lawmakers responded on February 24 to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Arkansas Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman and Rep. Bruce Westerman as well as Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford all released statements condemning Vladamir Putin and offering support for the people of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences. I urge President Biden to finally impose these consequences. And I join all Arkansans in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians. Sen. Tom Cotton

We pray for the people of Ukraine as their freedom and safety are under grave assault. History will show they have not sought this conflict, but are justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity. When Congress reconvenes, we must and will impose stringent sanctions on Russia – particularly on President Putin, his inner circle and others who benefit from his malicious behavior – in response to this unlawful invasion. Sen. John Boozman

Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked campaign to take over Ukraine must be stopped. I call on President Biden and our allies to stand with the innocent people of Ukraine who are caught in the crossfire of Putin’s evil ambition by enacting the harshest possible sanctions and expelling Russia from the international community. Join me in praying for the Ukrainian people as they fight to maintain their freedom. Rep. Bruce Westerman

Cindy and I pray for the people of Ukraine. Today they face the unfathomable: an unprovoked attack on their families, homes, and communities—simply for who they are and what they stand for: a free people living in a free country living next door to a murderous dictator. America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions. We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia. Europe is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. Sanctions on Russian energy are meaningless unless the world responds by producing more energy to replace Russian oil and gas. During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine. Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar they will use to murder their Ukrainian neighbors. America must lead the world by increasing our production of energy to decrease reliance on Russian exports. Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy sales, we should make sure that immediately dries up. Sen. James Lankford

My prayers are with the brave men, women, and children of Ukraine, who are suffering an unprecedented, unwarranted and unprovoked attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. For months, we’ve seen this coming – but Putin’s massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless. While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly – by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep. To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine – unless America and our allies stop Putin. After Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, it became clear that the Obama-Biden administration’s tepid response was ineffectual at deterring Russian aggression. Since then, I have supported the Senate Armed Services Committee-led effort to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself through what is now the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. I now call upon the Biden administration and my colleagues to work together quickly to deter Putin from continuing down this path, to continue military support to Ukraine under these new dire circumstances, and to further bolster European security in the face of what will amount to the biggest threat to democracy since the Soviet Union fell. Sen. Jim Infofe

President Joe Biden announced a host of additional sanctions on February 24 to punish Russia for what he called “a premeditated attack” on Ukraine.

“We saw flagrant violations of international law,” Biden said. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”