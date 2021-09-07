Arkansas, Oklahoma partnering to bring high-paying jobs to region

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson was in Farmington on September 7 to announce a partnership with Oklahoma to bring high-paying jobs to the region.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson was joined by representatives from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Regional Development Authority to announce the new alliance.

The alliance is aimed at attracting medical manufacturing companies to Northwest Arkansas and Northeast Oklahoma.

“We realized very quickly that if you want to attract industry, you want to attract top talent to Arkansas,” Hutchinson said. “You have to look at improving education, but health care is at the top of the list. You want to have the access to top quality health care to attract that talent to our state, but then COVID emphasized it to a greater extent.”

“This allows us to have just in time delivery of equipment in crisis,” President and CEO of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce Steve Clark said. “This allows us to have great manufacturing jobs at that 25 to 30 dollars an hour. And this allows us to be competitive with the world.”

As part of this partnership, a new website will be launched that will allow prospective employers to find locations and handle all permitting online before breaking ground on new facilities.

